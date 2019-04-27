Cara Delevingne has opened up about keeping an eye on her mental wellbeing through regularly taking breaks from work.
Cara Delevingne thinks it is important to take time out and ''check in'' with herself.
The 26-year-old model-and-actress has started to take better care of her own wellbeing and believes her regular meditation sessions are vital to keep any problems at bay by not putting too much pressure on herself.
She said: ''I think of my energy as an inner fire.
''I try to take care of myself a lot more now in terms of taking time off and doing a meditation course.
''That's one of the most important things I do in my day because, in our industry, we have to put on a mask and sometimes we forget how we are feeling.
''I think everyone needs to check in with themselves. Some people hold things in for so long and that's when stuff starts to crack.''
The 'Suicide Squad' actress has been working hard on a ''wonderful'' new TV series which she's very proud of and she's hoping to eventually move behind the camera.
She told Grazia magazine: ''I just finished a series called 'Carnival Row' for Amazon Prime, which is out this winter.
''I'm playing a very, very strong female character who is a survivor and relentless and a fairy as well, which is wonderful.
''I'm trying to continue learning about film - I really want to direct and write more projects and create things with a lot of wonderful female friends and people I've managed to meet along the way.''
