Cara Delevingne prefers to be naked.

The 'Carnival Row' star shot to fame as a model but her catwalk career has taken a back seat while she focuses on acting and though the 27-year-old beauty is still interested in fashion, clothes aren't her biggest interest.

She said: ''I like clothes, just not all the time. I prefer to be naked - what can I say?''

And the 'Suicide Squad' star insisted she has always thought of herself as an actress rather than a model.

She told the i newspaper: ''As a kid, I saw myself as an actress. I was such a little drama queen, always running around. Even before I began acting, I was so ready to do that.''

While Cara - who is dating fellow actress Ashley Benson - has found it tough having to be more ''vulnerable'' on film, she also thinks it has been the ''best gift'' to her to have to do that.

She said: ''On every film I learn so much and learn how much more I have to learn. In life I find it hard to be vulnerable. We all have a certain amount of armour that we wear walking around in life.

''I know I've had to do that a lot, so to be very vulnerable in front of people has been quite tough. That's why I love film, because it's about being more open with myself emotionally, and that's the best gift ever.''

The 'Paper Towns' star hopes she can ''make a difference'' for young people and wants to be a good role model.

She said: ''I'm lucky, because there are so many people I want to help, especially kids and generations to come. I really want to make a difference and be a good role model.

''I want to be a girl that girls can look up to. Because when I was younger there weren't enough strong women.''