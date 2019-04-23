Cara Delevingne is happy to lose Instagram followers.

The 'Suicide Squad' star - who has over 41 million people looking at her page on the social media app - admitted it's a lot of pressure to have such a huge following and she thinks she's doing ''something right'' if people switch off from her as it means they don't share her views.

She said: ''It's a lot to have that many people following you.

''I don't think it's about being polite or trying to get more followers.

''I think I'm doing something right when I lose followers because that means I'm losing people who don't agree with what I have to say and if you don't agree with what I have to say, then you really shouldn't be following me.''

Cara is proud that she's been able to use Instagram to connect with her young fans and help guide them through difficult situations in their lives.

She told Grazia magazine: ''There are boys and girls who are very young who I've managed to see through tough times in their lives, whether it's having to deal with a parent's death or illness or their sexuality or depression.

''I've seen them come out the other side, which is an incredible feeling.''

The 26-year-old model has found the best approach to tackling trolls is to ''kill them with kindness''.

She said: ''The worst thing is that some people have an inner critic. We've all had mad things said about us or to us but the worst voice is your own head, so when you're looking for these comments, you're looking for someone to affirm the way you feel about yourself.

''You have to love yourself.

''It's about taking a higher path, whether it's blocking them or getting people to be aware of this person who is being mean or hateful.

''Kill them with kindness - don't carry on the hate conversation, just smile and wave.''