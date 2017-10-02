Cara Delevingne says modelling has ''destroyed'' her.

The 25-year-odl catwalk icon has admitted she felt she was forced to slot into a particular stereotype of a woman during her career at the helm of the fashion industry, but that only made her feel worse about herself and ''not genuine''.

Speaking to the Telegraph Online, the fashion muse said: ''As a model I played the part of what I thought society wanted me to be as a woman. That's why that part of modelling destroyed me. It wasn't fashion's fault.

''It was me getting successful from playing a part that then felt ... not exactly not genuine, but this stereotypical idea of female beauty. What I saw as being feminine: that girlie, femme-fatale, pretty lipstick type girl.''

And the 'Suicide Squad' actress believes social media would have been an added hindrance to her if it was around when she was growing up.

She said: ''I always felt as a teenager that everything I did was because I wanted someone to love me. I think the added pressure of social media would have destroyed me. I was already on the verge of being destroyed anyway.''

Cara recently hacked off her blonde locks for her upcoming movie 'Life in A Year', but the star has revealed the makeover impacted on her emotions.

She explained: ''It really put me back into a dark place. I felt like a moody, hormonal teenager again. That's probably when I thought about death the most.''

And the star has revealed she has to cry ''every day'' to be able to manage her anger, and a yoga session will help her bring her deep feelings to the surface.

She explained: ''I've just had a mental breakdown this morning, but I'm totally fine. I'm not someone who cries there and then. I'll hold it in. Until I'm in the bathroom by myself.

''I have to cry every day. If I don't, I get angry. So when I go and see my [yoga] teacher, it's like I download all the pain that I've been holding on to. I cry and I shake. It's like a f**king exorcism.''