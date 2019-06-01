Cara Delevingne maintains her a positive mindset by meditating every morning.

The 26-year-old supermodel-and-actress previously suffered with depression and anxiety as a teenager and she has had to learn how to combat both mental health conditions.

Now, Cara starts each day with a meditation session because having that time to reflect and be calm helps keep her positive.

In an interview with Prestige Hong Kong magazine, the 'Suicide Squad' star: ''Literally every day is different. The one thing I do every day is meditate as soon as I wake up ... I'm currently feeling very passionate about youth and mental health. Both of those causes are extremely crucial to our future, so I really find it important to invest time into supporting them.''

Cara also says laughter is one of the best ways to stay positive and she gets her daily fix from watching hilarious viral videos via her Instagram account.

When asked what makes her laugh, she said: ''Viral videos on Instagram. Sometimes the viral videos make me laugh so hard I cry.''

Cara previously admitted she thinks it's ''important'' to talk about ''mental illness'' and she included the subject in her young adult novel 'Mirror, Mirror', in a bid to make young people realise they're not alone if they're suffering from any condition.

She previously said: ''I think it's really important that in this book, and generally, that mental illness is talked about. I think my depression came from a mixture of things, whether it was from pressure from, not only myself, but ... to do well in school, from my parents to get good grades, and to be someone I thought I was that I wasn't.

''You bottle so much up, you end up going mad. When you bottle emotions up that's when it leads to [your] downfall.''