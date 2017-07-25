Cara Delevingne only wants to play ''strong, independent females' in movies.

The supermodel-and-actress can currently be seen as Sergeant Laureline in Luc Besson's sci-fi movie 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' and after making a few forays onto the big screen she wants to push a message of female empowerment to cinema goers with the roles she accepts.

Speaking in London's Leicester Square at the European premiere of the blockbuster on Monday night (24.07.17), the 24-year-old beauty said: ''It's culmination of the role, obviously, what the role stands for.

''I think at the moment I'm really going for really strong independent females.''

Delevingne also said that Besson, who directed the cult movie 'The Fifth Element', opened her eyes to the sci-fi genre.

She said: ''He really opened my eyes to sci-fi after Disney. It's really crazy that I'm standing here today after being in one of his films after watching his films. After all the incredible women he puts in his films, I'm just so thankful that he chose me.''

Delevingne was last seen as Enchantress in DC Extended Universe movie 'Suicide Squad', and although it received mixed reviews she was proud of the movie and her own derided performance.

She said: ''I think it would be very wrong to take it personally. At the end of the day all we want as actors is to portray the world we live through as best we can and hope audiences connect with that.''

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' also stars Dane DeHaan as well as pop superstar Rihanna.