Cara Delevingne felt ''really liberated'' when she shaved her hair off.

The 24-year-old actress and model cut off her long locks for her movie 'Life in a Year', in which she plays a cancer patient, and hopes it inspires other women to see that they ''don't need hair to be beautiful''.

She told USA Today: ''When I did it [shaved her hair] for the part, I really wanted to be as dedicated and as authentic as I could be to the character. It's nice to not have to maintain your hair. We all get attachment to hair but it's just hair. It grows back.

''I feel like I definitely was more aware that you could pretty much hide behind your hair, but it was really liberating to realise that you don't need hair to be beautiful and to feel like a woman.''

Cara wants women to know they can be ''feminine and beautiful'' without hiding behind their locks.

She explained: ''So many people are cutting their hair off. I love that; the more the merrier. I wanted to highlight the fact you don't need hair to be feminine or beautiful ... I want to get a scalp tattoo before it grows back.''

And since she shaved off her locks, Cara has been getting many compliments about the shape of her head.

She shared: ''People say 'Girl, you've got a really nice shaped head.' Thank god. I was dropped on my head a lot as a child.''

However, there is one part of her body she won't ever change - her eyebrows - after her mother Pandora always advised her to never trim or tame her brows.

She shared: ''The best beauty advice I've been given is from my mother, who told me not to pluck my eyebrows.

''All the women in my family have really big brows. As a child, I didn't care for mine, but I've since learned to embrace them, as you should. Now, I keep them in check.''