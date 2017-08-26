Cara Delevingne thinks she hasn't found ''the one'' because she's too busy falling for ''cocky guys''.

The 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' star has been single since she split from St Vincent and thinks the reason why she hasn't settled down yet is because she picks the wrong guys.

She said: ''I think I've probably fallen for cocky guys. Usually they haven't been as nice. Usually a man with cockiness and that kind of thing ... it's a double-edged sword in a way.''

However, it hasn't stopped Cara believing in finding a ''one and only love''.

She added: ''Yeah, I do believe in a one and only love. One and only is when you find love and you find that person who sees you for who you are, and you see them and you lift each other up and yeah, you want to spend the rest of your life with them.''

And the 25-year-old actress and model hasn't ruled out getting married one day.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''Marriage to me, it's about commitment - that relationship, the trust. It's something, as a young girl, you always think ... 'One day I'm going to get married.' But who knows?''

Meanwhile, Cara previously revealed she is a ''hopeless romantic''.

She confessed: ''I love love. I'm a hopeless romantic and I think love has the power to save the world and save all of us... But will I ever get married? Who knows? I have no idea.''

And Cara doesn't feel she should have to ''explain'' her sexuality and called for an end to labelling.

She added: ''I think you should be allowed to be who you are and not have to explain anything. More and more, not just young girls but young boys too, grow up struggling with being labelled and for them to understand who they are we have to completely demolish labels; to stop them being put into a box or being someone they are not.''