Cara Delevingne has been announced as the highest earning model.

The 24-year-old model has reportedly landed the number one spot on the catwalk icon's rich list ahead of supermodel Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Jourdan Dunn, as she reportedly raked in £8 million last year, which equated to £22,000 a day, for her work with prestigious fashion houses, including Chanel and Puma, as well as her collaboration with the cosmetics company Rimmell.

The list, which has been compiled by the international lingerie company Bluebella, has claimed the 'Suicide Squad' star's social media presence, which sees her boast over 40 million followers on Instagram and over nine million on Twitter, has helped her reach the top place in the charts.

The chief executive of the company, Emily Bendell, said: ''What this table shows is the power of social media.

''It is obvious that Cara can now command higher rates than Kate because she can reach 40 million shoppers immediately through her Instagram account. That is a very powerful incentive to any brand looking for a new face.

''Kate still does not post on Instagram in a personal capacity, just through her agency. Kate undoubtedly was wise to maintain her mystique for years by declining to give interviews. But you ignore social media at your peril.''

While Kate and Cara have fronted Burberry campaigns together, it is believed the 43-year-old will ''never rival'' her pal financially.

Emily added: ''Kate is still an absolute icon of the fashion industry and she will be in demand over the next decade but she will never rival Cara again in earning power.

''Instagram will determine the stars of the future.''

However, Cara is not the only model-and-actress who has pipped Kate to the post of being one of the highest paid models, as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was ranked second place with £6.5 million earnings.

The style muse - who has one-month-old son Jack with her fiancé Jason Statham - received £1.5 million more than Kate as she has her own lingerie, swim and beauty line with Marks and Spencer, which is titled Rosie for Autograph, has also collaborated with Paige Denim, and starred in 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.

And Kate's 19-year-old sister Lottie Moss, who has recently become more of a prominent figure in the fashion industry this year, is not far behind Kate as she is placed in tenth position after she earned £1 million this year.

David Gandy has been placed in fourth place on the list, which makes him the only male model to appear on the top 10 earners chart, as he rakes in £4 million from his partnership with Dolce and Gabbana, which sees him front the luxury label's Light Blue fragrance campaigns.

The list has also revealed the 37-year-old hunk receives more money than Naomi Campbell, Georgia May Jagger, Edie Campbell, Erin O'Connor and Jourdan Dunn.

