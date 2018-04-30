Cara Delevingne wants her next hairstyle to be ''something mad''.

The 25-year-old model-and-actress rocked long blonde waves when she started out in her career as one of the most in-demand catwalk stars but decided to change up her signature style as her career evolved - opting for a shaved head, a brown pixie crop and pink hair - but the 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' star is about to star in a new movie and is thinking about dying her hair a bold colour to reflect her wild character.

She said: ''I'm doing a movie next where I play a drummer/lead singer of a punk band, and I have to sing and act at the same time, which is f***ing difficult! I'm changing my hair up to suit the role so I'm not sure what it's going to be yet but I think something along the lines of a purple green-y blue mullet type thing could be cool. Something mad!''

The supermodel is a brand ambassador for sportswear brand Puma and is inspired by 'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan's toned body, revealing she would love to work out with the star and learn his fitness tricks.

She confessed to Elle.com: ''I want to work out with Michael B. Jordan. I've been trying to make him send me his workouts photos but he won't. He looks so good on Men's Health this month.''

And the star wants to get ''more tattoos and piercings'' and admits her next inking idea was taken from her friend's ''amazing'' outfit which resembled a mythical creature.

She said: ''I'd get a fairy - I've been trying to get one for a while. My friend wore this amazing outfit that made her look like a fairy and I want to get it done as a tattoo. I'm into more tattoos, more piercings, all of the things!''