Cara Delevingne has been announced as the face of Dior Addict lipstick.

The model and actress is set to front the upcoming new range - called Stellar Shine - which has been conceived by the makeup brand's creative and image director Peter Philips.

The updated formula - which looks to capture the ''spectacular spirit of fashion'' - is set to be launched in March, and it is the next step in Cara's collaboration with the company.

She is already the face of Dior's Capture Youth collection, which features skin care targeting the first signs of aging.

The announcement comes after the 26-year-old star - who will appear in both 'Carnival Row' and 'Fever Heart' next year - revealed she is planning to slow down and be more selective with her big screen roles.

She recently said: ''It's really important now what scripts I choose and to wait for the right projects. I've definitely got better with [saying no]. I think we all get better at that with age.''

Meanwhile, Cara loves speaking to women from all walks of life and recently admitted she finds their stories inspirational.

The model said: ''Generally, women inspire me no matter what. The more you get to know every women, their story, strength and inspiration.''

And the British beauty couldn't be happier that women are increasingly encouraged to speak out about their passions.

She added: ''Now more and more women are finding a voice to stand up for what they believe in - the more vulnerability that is spoken about, the better.''