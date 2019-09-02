Cara Delevingne is ''better'' when she's ''in love''.

The 27-year-old actress and model is currently romancing Ashley Benson - whom she has been rumoured to be engaged to - and has said she thinks she's a better person when she's ''not alone'', because it means she has someone else to ''face the world'' with.

She said: ''I'm just better when I'm in love. That doesn't have to mean with someone. It can also mean with myself. It just feels incredible when you're not alone, when you're facing the world with someone else.''

Cara and Ashley, 29, kept their romance away from the spotlight for several months before announcing their love to the world, and the 'Carnival Row' star now says she doesn't want to be ''secretive'', because she wants to be ''proud'' of the love she has with her girlfriend.

Speaking to the October issue of ELLE UK - which hits newsstands on Thursday (05.09.19), she added: ''I don't want to be so secretive that people think I'm ashamed of anything. But I've never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else. This seemed different. We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I'm not going to not be proud.''

Meanwhile, the 'Suicide Squad' actress recently said she ''believes in love'' and wants to make a ''statement'' about it to combat all the negative energy in the world.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''I like to make statements apparently, that's part of who I am.

''But also life is about standing up for something you believe in, and I believe in love and I believe that what we are doing to the world and what we are doing to each other right now on this planet is horrible.

''So to raise, not awareness, but to start having a conversation because the topics in this, people don't want to talk about it because it's so terrible. So even just getting people to go through this fantasy lens into this world and just start talking.''