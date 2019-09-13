Cara Delevingne is a ''better, happier person'' thanks to her relationship with Ashley Benson.

The 27-year-old actress and model is currently romancing the 'Pretty Little Liars' star, and has said that although their hectic schedules often mean their relationship is long distance, they're making it work because they're both happier together.

She said: ''Long- distance relationships are always tough. We make it work though. We have to. And it definitely makes me a better, happier person.''

And the 'Suicide Squad' star praised her girlfriend for being the first person she's ever ''truly let in'' to her life, because she was always scared of people ''leaving'' her before meeting the 29-year-old actress.

She added: ''I'd never truly let anyone in before, for fear of them leaving. I never really trusted people, or felt worthy of it, and I always pushed them away. She's the first person that has said: 'You can't push me away. I'm going to be nice to you, I love you.' I'm just like, 'Wait, so all I have to do is just let you be nice to me? Why have I never done that before? Okay.' ''

But despite her relationship, Cara says she doesn't feel comfortable labelling herself as a certain sexuality, because she ''hates'' the idea of being confined to one label.

The 'Carnival Row' actress explained: ''I f***ing hate it. The labels for everything bum me out. I hate to label myself. I've been to so many dinners where people are like, 'So, what are you? L, G, B, T, Q?' I'm like, 'Guys, really? This is what we're talking about?' I change every day.''

Cara has enjoyed romances with men in the past, but says she has been ''hurt'' too many times by the males in her life.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter's Porter magazine, she said: ''I loved men from when I was very young. I fell in love with my sports teacher at five. He married my other sports teacher, and I cried for weeks. I had a boyfriend for four years and then he left, and I got with his best friend. But continuously, over and over again, I was hurt by men. Not that that's why I became gay.''