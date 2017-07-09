Cara Delevingne has allegedly been involved in a scuffle with a photographer at a London train station.

The 24-year-old model and actress is believed to have been exiting St Pancras station in the English capital when one of her friends lashed out at photographers who were snapping pictures of the beauty.

Sources claim the row was eventually broken up by police.

An insider said: ''There were a group of photographers taking Cara's picture when she emerged at London's St Pancras station.

''One of the guys in her group was heard shouting at them, saying they had enough photos. He then got into a scuffle with one of the photographers and they started pushing each other aggressively.

''It caused a huge commotion and about 10 police officers - some of whom were armed - came out of nowhere to break up the fight.''

And although Cara wasn't directly part of the scuffle, she is believed to have been ''shocked'' by the events, and was taken away from the incident by police.

The witness added to The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Cara looked pretty shocked. She was escorted outside to her waiting car by police while her friend and the photographer were held back and made to give statements.''

The 'Paper Towns' actress isn't the only star to have been caught up in an incident with a photographer recently, as earlier this year One Direction hunk Louis Tomlinson found himself making headlines after he was accused of allegedly attacking a paparazzo at Los Angeles' LAX airport.

Neither Louis, 25, or the photographer were charged for the alleged incident, and instead were asked to attend a court hearing where both parties shared their version of the story whilst an officer presided over the meeting and offered them advice on how they should act in the future.

It comes after Louis' lawyer claimed the 'Just Hold On' singer had been ''provoked'' and blamed photographers for the incident.

Lawyer Martin Singer said: ''This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence.''