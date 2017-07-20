Cara Delevingne has ruled herself out of starring in 'Suicide Squad 2'.

The supermodel-and-actress played Dr. June Moone - aka Enchantress - in the hit 2016 DC Comic movie opposite Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Karen Fukuhara, but won't be reprising the role because she thinks the character has run its course for now.

She said: ''It was a life-changing experience, and of course I'd do another one, but I don't think it would make sense for the character.''

However, the fun-loving 24 year old - who is famous for having boundless energy on set and pranking her co-stars - won't let that stop her from spending time with her old cast.

She added to USA Today: ''I'll probably still be on the set hanging out with everyone.''

Delevingne's character is an archaeologist who gets possessed by an ancient evil force turning her into the evil Enchantress in the film.

But the actress - who stars in the new fantasy sci-fi movie 'Valerian' - previously admitted that she had never heard of 'Suicide Squad' before she was cast in the film because she wasn't a comic book fan as a kid.

She said: ''I think I'd never even heard of 'Suicide Squad'. It wasn't until I'd read the comics and spoken to the director David Ayer.

''I wasn't into comics as a kid - I was into superheroes and dressing up - but I think it's a really lost thing, and I hope kids go back and check out the comics. They're really coo