Cara Delevingne is eyeing the part of James Bond.

The 24-year-old beauty has been frequently suggested as a potential Bond girl of the future, but the ambitious model-turned-actress has revealed she is instead eyeing the top role, saying she would love to replace Daniel Craig as the iconic British agent.

Speaking in London's Leicester Square at the European premiere of her new film 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' on Monday (24.07.17), Cara told The Sun newspaper: ''I want to be James Bond. Women do it just as well.''

Cara stars in the Luc Besson-directed sci-fi movie alongside musician Rihanna, who also attended the premiere in London.

And the British star has hailed Rihanna's talent, saying she was ''born to act''.

Cara believes the 'Work' hitmaker was always destined to be in front of the camera because she is ''mesmerising on set''.

Of her her Bajan co-star, Cara said: ''Rihanna is as mesmerising on set as she is on stage.

''She was born to act. There's a rare group of people that just have it, and she has it. What she does is astonishing.''

By contrast, Cara has confessed she struggles to watch herself in movies because she ''can't connect'' the character with her ''own body''.

She explained: ''Seeing myself in a movie is still something I find hard to accept. IT doesn't sit very easy with me. I can't connect with my own body, watching myself.''

Cara admitted, too, that she is often overwhelmed with apprehension when she has to see herself act.

The actress shared: ''I get very nervous and apprehensive watching myself in movies.''