Cara Delevingne has revealed that she still considers herself a model and doesn't think she should have to choose between modelling and acting.
Although the 27-year-old star has moved away from modelling to focus on her acting, she insisted that she will never completely abandon the fashion industry.
When asked by MailOnline when she will return to modelling, Cara said: ''Return? I never left. I don't think you have to pick and choose what you do, especially as a creative person.
''There are many different ways to express yourself, I don't think you should stop yourself from doing anything.''
'Carnival Row' actress Cara previously revealed she had decided to focus on acting as she had been extremely unhappy during her time as one of the world's most successful models.
She wrote in a series of tweets: ''I never said I was quitting modelling. I do not blame the fashion industry for anything. I suffer from depression and was a model during a particularly rough patch of self-hatred. I am so lucky for the work I get to do but I used to work to try and escape and just ended up completely exhausting myself. I am focusing on filming and trying to learn how to not pick apart my every flaw. I am really good at that.''
Cara also explained that after finding herself feeling unhappy, she decided to change things up and discovered that acting made her feel better about herself.
She told Time magazine's female-focused website, Motto: ''I was nearly 20 and had been modelling for several years. My vantage point had changed...and I had changed. I knew I had to reevaluate my life and my goals for my future. I didn't want to resent fashion or my success. The process didn't happen overnight, but it was imperative for me to preserve my integrity.
''Over time, I came to see that work and getting others' approval isn't the most important thing. Yes, your career is very important - but it's not the most important. Of course, I was proud of my accomplishments, but I wasn't genuinely happy.''
