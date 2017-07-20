Cara Delevingne says she's ''blessed'' to be a role model.

The 'Valerian' star - who 40 million Instagram followers - knows that she has a ''strong influence'' over her young fan base but insists she isn't phased by the responsibility because one of her dreams growing up was to have ''young girls'' look up to her for her achievments.

The actress-turned-model said: ''I'm very blessed to have a strong influence with young girls and teenagers.

''That's been my goal since I was younger, to be a role model, for young girls to be able to look up to me, because I'm following every single one of my dreams that I've had.''

And the 24-year-old catwalk model says sheer ''hard work and determination'' allowed her to make the leap from modelling into Hollywood and she doesn't let negative comments about her career change hold her back.

The beauty - who starred in Suicide Squad last year - added to AFP: ''There will always be people like that, no matter what.

''I think it's just another opportunity for me to stand my ground and prove I have done the work. I do work very hard and I'm determined to prove those people wrong.''

Meanwhile, Cara shaved her hair off earlier this year for her movie 'Life in a Year' and admits she felt ''really liberated'' when she made the dramatic change to her look.

She told: ''When I did it [shaved her hair] for the part, I really wanted to be as dedicated and as authentic as I could be to the character. It's nice to not have to maintain your hair. We all get attachment to hair but it's just hair. It grows back.

''I feel like I definitely was more aware that you could pretty much hide behind your hair, but it was really liberating to realise that you don't need hair to be beautiful and to feel like a woman.''