Cara Delevingne wants to become ''an inspiration to girls who aren't normal''.

The model-turned-actress has developed a strong bond with her fans through her various social media accounts, and Cara has insisted she wants her followers to see the ups and downs of her day-to-day life.

Reflecting on her social media activity, Cara - who has starred in movies like 'Paper Towns' and 'Suicide Squad' - told Elle: ''I think it's important to express yourself.

''I hope I can be an inspiration to girls who aren't normal or feel like they [don't] belong, because I definitely don't a lot of the time.''

Despite this, Cara previously admitted to finding aspects of social media to be ''creepy''.

The 26-year-old star shared: ''I was just in Scotland, and they knew: 'Oh, you were in Inverness this weekend.' I was like: 'How did you know that?' and they said: 'Because someone who was in the bathroom with you tweeted it.' It's just creepy, things like that, someone in a bathroom stall.

''When I was growing up, I was fans of so many people in music and acting, but it's a different kind of fandom now, it's like they're obsessed.

''They find one person they obsess over and they follow them - they have to know everything about their lives, because you have that access, Instagram and Twitter, you can literally be a part of their lives. So they get one person and that's it. It's really changed things. It's kind of scary, really.''