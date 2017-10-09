Cara Delevingne and her dog have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The 25-year-old model revealed she and her pet pooch Leo both have the disorder - a group of behavioural symptoms which include inattentiveness, hyperactivity and impulsiveness - during a TV appearance alongside her four-legged friend on Monday (09.10.17).

Speaking about the white husky crossbreed during on 'This Morning', she said: ''He's got ADHD like I have.''

Leo was running all over the studio and jumped up on the sofa next to Cara during her interview slot, but fortunately there weren't any mishaps.

Cara recently took her cute canine to a Chanel show and he urinated on the runway.

The 'Suicide Squad' star admitted she used to feel ''guilty'' during her younger years when she previously suffered from ''depression''.

Speaking on the show, she added: ''I'm not in hell now. The things that stick with all of us the most are the darker times, the more traumatic times. Those are some of the points I remember the most. I didn't know how to communicate my emotions.

''I was very ashamed of the way I felt. I had a very privileged upbringing, I was very lucky, I went to an amazing school.

''I had depression and I had moments when I didn't want to carry on. And then the guilt of feeling that way and not being able to tell anyone because I shouldn't feel that way and I shouldn't feel bad. It's the guilt.

''That's what I want to be for teenagers, not necessarily a role model, but someone who has been through it and come out the other side.''

Cara has penned a teen novel, 'Mirror, Mirror', inspired by her battle with depression and felt as though it was her ''duty'' to write such a book.

She added: ''I have been very open about my time and troubles as a teenager ... you feel so much at that point. I felt it was my duty to write a book.

''For me, it was realising that I shouldn't be ashamed of feeling these things and that I wasn't alone.''