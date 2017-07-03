Cara Delevingne finds it ''hard to cry''.

The 24-year-old star has admitted she is reluctant to expose her emotional frailties in front of other people and prefers to to keep her grief private.

The 'Suicide Squad' actress explained: ''I find it hard to cry in front of even one person. If I cry, I want to cry alone.

''For me, to cry meant I had to, in my head, beat myself up and make myself feel really s**t, but what I learnt that day was I actually had to be strong to be vulnerable.''

Despite her outwardly confident appearance, Cara confessed to harbouring lots of fears and also revealed she feels nervous ''all the time''.

She told the August issue of British GQ magazine: ''Inside, I have so many fears. I work in an industry where I care what other people think and I'm nervous all the time.

''If I don't admit that it's going on, it comes out in my skin ... You pretend it doesn't exist, that's when it comes out, whether it's heartbreak or something at work.''

However, Cara's deep-rooted frailties haven't stopped her from realising her long-held ambition of becoming an actress.

And the British beauty - who stars alongside Rihanna and Clive Owen in the new Luc Besson-directed sci-fi movie 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' - has already exceeded her own expectations.

The model-turned-actress shared: ''As a really small child I always wanted to be an actress. And I wanted to be a musician.

''But going to school with all these incredibly talented people I was like, 'I have no chance.' I still did it, because I loved it, but I didn't ever think I'd do this.

''That's what I'm so happy that I modelled. I wouldn't have made it into acting or music if I hadn't modelled first.''