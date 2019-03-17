London-born model Cara Delevingne has revealed she sometimes feels like ''the most awkward person in the world''.
Cara Delevingne sometimes feels like ''the most awkward person in the world''.
The 26-year-old star - who has enjoyed success as a model and as an actress - has admitted to being suffering from self-doubt, in spite of her celebrity status.
Cara confessed: ''Sometimes I'm the most awkward person in the world in my body and my skin. Sometimes I'm far too confident.
''I think it's a constant journey.''
The 'Suicide Squad' actress also revealed that she used to see make-up as something she could hide behind.
Speaking to Elle, she shared: ''I didn't really understand make-up very much as a child, how it can be an incredible thing to use. For me, it was something more to hide behind or feel like someone else instead of really enjoying your beauty.''
Cara is well-known for her bold fashion choices, but the London-born beauty has insisted she cannot be defined by what she wears.
She reflected: ''[What you wear] doesn't dictate where you stand on the spectrum of fluidity and gender.
''This is still me. I thought that wearing a pink dress made me a 'girly girl.' It's not true. I can still wear a pink dress and have long hair and still not be a girly girl. [I] was playing with that: It doesn't have to all be cohesive.
''You can be [wearing] no make-up, but wearing a gown, or full makeup and wearing a tracksuit.''
Earlier this year, Cara admitted she never really felt ''beautiful'' until someone told her that they loved her.
The model-turned-actress - who previously dated St. Vincent - shared: ''I feel like the first time I really felt beautiful was when someone truly told me they loved me. Without anything else, without any of the things I thought it would take me to feel beautiful.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
When there's nowhere left to turn, the bad guys might just turn out to be...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
After setting the scene with vivid characters and some insightful interaction, the plot of this...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
By taking a fictionalised approach to the Meredith Kercher murder case in Italy, filmmaker Michael...