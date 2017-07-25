Cara Delevingne doesn't ''give a s**t'' about her appearance.

The model-turned-actress is one of the most photographed women in the world, but has insisted she's not naturally a clothes horse and admitted she didn't feel comfortable in the image-obsessed world of modelling.

Cara, 24 - who has starred in shows for houses including Chanel, Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana - confessed: ''I didn't like myself as a model. I didn't like what I stood for. I didn't like what it was turning me into.

''Not that I was focused about how I looked all the time, but it is kind of about that.''

Cara has recently turned her attention to acting, starring in a string of high-profile movies, including 'Paper Towns' and 'Suicide Squad'.

Cara admitted her personality and outlook on life were never really suited to modelling.

She told the Radio Times: ''That is not me at all - you speak to all my oldest best friends and they know I'm not a model.''

Despite this, Cara retains an interest in the fashion industry, but hinted she's more concerned with the production side of the business these days.

The British star explained: ''I'm not out of it. I will definitely still do it. Now when I model, I get to style my own shoots and decide who I work with.

''It's become a creative outlet, instead of me being used as a pawn.''

But Cara insisted that, even though she has made millions as a model, her biggest passion has always been acting, revealing it makes her ''very happy''.

She said: ''To be honest, acting is something I've wanted to do my entire life.

''It really teaches me so much about myself and about life, and that's what I've always wanted to do. It makes me very happy.''