Cara Delevingne ''really felt beautiful'' for the first time when someone told her they loved her.

The 26-year-old model and actress might be known for her stunning looks, but she says the first time she ever felt ''beautiful'' wasn't at a fashion event, but was instead when someone she cared about told her that they loved her.

She said: ''I feel like the first time I really felt beautiful was when someone truly told me they loved me. Without anything else, without any of the things I thought it would take me to feel beautiful.''

The 'Suicide Squad' star believes ''everything'' is beautiful, but says that as a child she didn't see ''people as beautiful'', and therefore didn't see the beauty in herself.

Cara says she didn't ''feel like herself'' when she started modelling, and even though she was told she looked beautiful, she didn't see herself in that way.

Speaking to the cameras in a video for LOVE magazine, the 'Paper Towns' actress said: ''My idea of beauty as a kid was that everything was beautiful. But beauty to me was nature and animals and the sky. Everything was beautiful.

''I didn't necessarily think of people as beautiful and definitely not that I was beautiful myself. One of the first times when you start modelling ... That's a beautiful image that person I guess is that is beautiful ... but then it doesn't feel like yourself.

''You feel like its a proud of the image but it's not like you feel beautiful. It's lucky to see yourself in that way.''

Meanwhile, Cara recently revealed she feels ''inspired'' by other women.

She said: ''Generally, women inspire me no matter what. The more you get to know every women, their story, strength and inspiration.

''Now more and more women are finding a voice to stand up for what they believe in - the more vulnerability that is spoken about, the better.''