Cara Delevingne has hit out at Justin Bieber after he ranked his wife Hailey Bieber's friends on TV, and put the model last.

Justin, 25, took part in a game of 'Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts' during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on Thursday (20.02.20), where he was tasked with either ranking Cara, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner, or eating a bull's penis.

And as he didn't want to eat the bizarre food, Justin ranked the three models - who are all friends with his wife Hailey - with Cara coming in last place.

He said: ''Alright. Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne.

Justifying his decision, he added: ''Let's go back to it, though ... I know Kendall the best, I've spent the most time with Kendall, she's a good friend of ours.

''I haven't spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven't spent a lot of time with Cara. I have nothing against those people, it's just I have a better relationship ... I don't want to eat a bull's penis.''

Following the release of the episode, Cara took to Instagram to share a photo of herself hanging out with Justin back in 2012 alongside the clip, and slammed the 'Yummy' hitmaker for having her blocked on social media.

She wrote: ''Now vs. Then

''If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber - he should have just eaten the bull penis. (sic)''

Justin is yet to respond, but Cara's girlfriend Ashley Benson commented on the post with a series of crying and laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Justin's comments come after Michael Ratner - who helmed Justin's YouTube Originals series, 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' - said the pop star and Hailey are a ''really strong unit''.

Speaking about their bond, Michael said: ''I think they've got a fantastic relationship. I think that she's obviously a tremendous wife and they're working on being a really strong unit. I think he's working on being and is a great husband.

''It's a new relationship as far as marriage is concerned, but they seem excited about it, so it's really great. They're just working on making their marriage work and living as stable of a life you can while your life is very not normal ... It's a phenomenal two-way relationship.''