Cara Delevingne has hit out at Justin Bieber after he ranked his wife Hailey Bieber's friends on TV, and put the model last.
Cara Delevingne has hit out at Justin Bieber after he ranked his wife Hailey Bieber's friends on TV, and put the model last.
Justin, 25, took part in a game of 'Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts' during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on Thursday (20.02.20), where he was tasked with either ranking Cara, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner, or eating a bull's penis.
And as he didn't want to eat the bizarre food, Justin ranked the three models - who are all friends with his wife Hailey - with Cara coming in last place.
He said: ''Alright. Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne.
Justifying his decision, he added: ''Let's go back to it, though ... I know Kendall the best, I've spent the most time with Kendall, she's a good friend of ours.
''I haven't spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven't spent a lot of time with Cara. I have nothing against those people, it's just I have a better relationship ... I don't want to eat a bull's penis.''
Following the release of the episode, Cara took to Instagram to share a photo of herself hanging out with Justin back in 2012 alongside the clip, and slammed the 'Yummy' hitmaker for having her blocked on social media.
She wrote: ''Now vs. Then
''If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber - he should have just eaten the bull penis. (sic)''
Justin is yet to respond, but Cara's girlfriend Ashley Benson commented on the post with a series of crying and laughing emojis.
Meanwhile, Justin's comments come after Michael Ratner - who helmed Justin's YouTube Originals series, 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' - said the pop star and Hailey are a ''really strong unit''.
Speaking about their bond, Michael said: ''I think they've got a fantastic relationship. I think that she's obviously a tremendous wife and they're working on being a really strong unit. I think he's working on being and is a great husband.
''It's a new relationship as far as marriage is concerned, but they seem excited about it, so it's really great. They're just working on making their marriage work and living as stable of a life you can while your life is very not normal ... It's a phenomenal two-way relationship.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
When there's nowhere left to turn, the bad guys might just turn out to be...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
After setting the scene with vivid characters and some insightful interaction, the plot of this...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
By taking a fictionalised approach to the Meredith Kercher murder case in Italy, filmmaker Michael...