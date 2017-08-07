Cara Delevingne doesn't like being complimented.

The 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' star finds it ''very hard'' when she is praised because she doesn't see herself as ''specifically talented''.

She admitted to GQ: ''I find it very hard when people pay me compliments because I don't think I'm specifically talented. It's more that I just love doing something.

''As a kid, I didn't think I was good at anything. I did what I loved, rather than the academic thing. At school, I was surrounded by kids who were incredibly talented, musicians and artists and actors, and I would always think in comparison to these kids I'm terrible.''

Meanwhile, Cara previously revealed she feels ''blessed'' to be a role model.

She said: ''I'm very blessed to have a strong influence with young girls and teenagers. That's been my goal since I was younger, to be a role model, for young girls to be able to look up to me, because I'm following every single one of my dreams that I've had.

''There will always be people like that [who are negative], no matter what. I think it's just another opportunity for me to stand my ground and prove I have done the work. I do work very hard and I'm determined to prove those people wrong.''

Cara has a close bond with pop superstar Rihanna and was thrilled to act alongside her in 'Valerian'.

She shared: ''It's been amazing. We met at a fashion show and five years later we're doing a Luc Besson film. We all grew up watching his films so to be appearing in them as leading ladies is incredible.''