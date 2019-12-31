Cara Delevingne has an 11ft-wide bed on a mirrored platform in her ''Playboy Mansion''-inspired bedroom.
Cara Delevingne has an 11ft-wide bed on a mirrored platform in her ''Playboy Mansion''-inspired bedroom.
The 'Suicide Squad' actress - who is in a relationship with Ashley Benson - shares a home in Los Angeles with her sister Poppy Delevingne and her own living quarters also boast a soundproof party bunker featuring carpeted walls, a mirrored ceiling, black velvet paintings of topless women and a stripper pole.
She said of her rooms: ''It feels like the Playboy Mansion with a touch of art deco and a David Hicks pattern thrown in for good measure.
''I wanted to reclaim the concept of the bachelor pad and make it my own...
''Like [Nelly] said, 'It's important to have a friend with a pole in the basement'.''
For the communal areas of the property, Cara let her older sister make most of the interior design decisions.
She told Britain's GQ magazine: ''Poppy has more of an eye than I do. She has impeccable taste so I let her take the lead on the décor.''
Poppy added: ''Basically I'm a control freak.
''We each made our imprint on the design but I was the one obsessing over the colour of the curtain rings.''
The 'Carnival Row' star likes sharing a house with her sister - who is married to aviation executive James Cook because Los Angeles can be quite ''lonely''.
She said: ''LA can be a lonely place. You really have to make an effort to reach out to people.
''Since one of us was always coming here for one reason or another, being with family just made sense.''
Poppy added: ''This was the chance to build our dream sister house. Miraculously, we're still talking.''
Sinead O'Connor made a triumphant return to the stage when she played to a sold-out crowd at Shepherd's Bush Empire.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
When there's nowhere left to turn, the bad guys might just turn out to be...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
After setting the scene with vivid characters and some insightful interaction, the plot of this...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
By taking a fictionalised approach to the Meredith Kercher murder case in Italy, filmmaker Michael...