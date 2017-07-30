Cara Delevingne has ''loads'' of songs ready to release, although forging a career in the movie industry is her ''main focus''.
The model-turned-actress added another string to her bow last week when she released 'I Feel Everything', which was produced by Pharrell Williams and features on the soundtrack to her new movie, 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets', and insiders have claimed she's all set to move her career on another stage by flooding the charts with her songs.
A source said: ''Acting is Cara's main focus but she was thrilled to finally share some of her music.
''Now she's conquered modelling and acting, she'd love to make her mark on the charts and has loads of tracks ready to go when the right time comes.
''The feedback she's had has been really positive, so she couldn't be more excited about the next stage of her career.''
The 24-year-old beauty has turned her back on her previous partying ways in a bid to step away from the modelling world and prove she is serious about acting and singing.
The source said: ''Cara has been deadly serious about the fact she wants to act and not be drawn back into huge modelling assignments, and being away from fashion and living more of a 'normal' life has done her the world of good.
''She's fit and healthy, avoiding nights out, and has even been thrilled to have had her skin clear up, thanks to lots of sleep.
''Her make-up artist, Molly Stern, has been amazing for her and like a mum on the road. She's found fame hard but, for the moment, she's plain sailing.''
The 'Paper Towns' star has struggled to see her acting career really take off, so she's delighted to have received strong reviews for her performance in 'Valerian ... '.
The source told Grazia magazine: ''She's been under no illusion that she needed 'Valerian' to be a hit. She's got a great team around her these days but they knew Cara was lacking any sort of critical acclaim.
'''Valerian' had to be the one to break the run of good appearances but mediocre reviews. She needs to work her way up in Hollywood to the point where she can sell a film on her own and she's not there yet - but 'Valerian' could change all of that now she's been praised like she has.''
