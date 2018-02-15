Cara Delevingne has praised Burberry for celebrating diversity through Christopher Bailey's final collection for the fashion house.

The model-turned-actress - who is openly bisexual - has welcomed Burberry's new rainbow check, which has been hailed as a symbol of inclusiveness.

Alongside a snap of the eye-catching check, Cara wrote the quote: ''In our diversity lies our strength, and our creativity.''

Rap star Professor Green has also come out in support of Burberry's new design.

The musician - whose real name is Stephen Manderson - wrote on his Instagram account: ''Props to @burberry. I know how homophobic hiphop can seem verbally, but biggie is still my pal Luke's favourite rapper. There are so many reasons people feel isolated, out of place and alone. Diversity is a beautiful thing as is inclusion. However different we may be in our own little ways we all have much more in common than we might realise. When we hurt we all hurt the same. No one truly flourishes without love and happiness in their lives. Try spreading a little, it feels lovely. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Cara previously admitted to being pleased by how attitudes towards sexuality have become ''freer'' over recent years.

The 25-year-old beauty shared: ''I know 13- and 15-year-old girls who are like, 'I don't know if I like a boy or a girl yet. I haven't decided.' And it's like - [imagine] if I was able to comprehend [that at their age].

''I am very happy how sexuality has become easier and freer to talk about, especially for kids.''