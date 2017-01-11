The Suicide Squad star told her fans she was feeling nervous as she was on the way to something "very exciting" and BradTheLadLong, a former YouTube star and media personality, cuttingly responded by suggesting he hoped she was heading to an interview for a "real job" and added, "Your looks will fade, Cara. You can't cash in on your eyebrows forever."

The 24-year-old fired back by writing, "You will regret saying that. I am actually trying to do something good. This has nothing to do with my 'looks'... You are just another thirsty man who puts people down for attention on twitter and who thinks that looks are all that's important."

She also blasted him for trying to tear down a woman for her success and suggested he try reading a book and doing something "actually worthwhile".

When he defended his tweets, insisting he was just trying to give her some helpful advice, she responded: "Why would I take career advice from someone who has no idea what they are talking about" and ended their exchange by tweeting, "You certainly have an interesting way of trying to help people."

It was later revealed Cara was on her way to Uganda, where she visited refugees from The Republic of South Sudan with charity campaign Girl Up and the United Nations Refugee Agency.