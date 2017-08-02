Cara Delevingne feels ''vulnerable'' and a ''lot more open'' having short hair, although the style is low maintenance and can be liberating for her.
The 24-year-old model recently chopped off her blonde locks and opted for a short pixie crop, and although the star likes her hair do because it is less maintenance, she also feels ''a lot more open'' and exposed being a part of the ''short hair club''.
Speaking about her tresses to The Daily Telegraph newspaper, the 'Suicide Squad' actress said: ''I'm in the short hair club. I like it because the maintenance is a lot less, which is nice.
''I feel a lot more open and a little more vulnerable than when I had long hair, which is actually kind of liberating.''
However, the British star doesn't ''give a s**t'' about her appearance and has insisted she does not feel comfortable in the image-obsessed world of modelling.
Cara - who has graced the runway for prestigious fashion brands including Chanel, Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana - previously said: ''I didn't like myself as a model. I didn't like what I stood for. I didn't like what it was turning me into.
''Not that I was focused about how I looked all the time, but it is kind of about that.''
However, Cara will not opt out of a career on the catwalk, although she is more concerned with the production side of the fashion business these days.
She explained: ''I'm not out of it. I will definitely still do it. Now when I model, I get to style my own shoots and decide who I work with.
''It's become a creative outlet, instead of me being used as a pawn.''
Cara has insisted that, even though she has made millions as a model, her biggest passion has always been acting because it makes her ''very happy''.
She said: ''To be honest, acting is something I've wanted to do my entire life.
''It really teaches me so much about myself and about life, and that's what I've always wanted to do. It makes me very happy.''
