Cara Delevingne feels ''as much man as woman''.

The 'Carnival Row' actress doesn't identify as ''nonbinary'' but can see aspects of both male and female within herself and hates gender being regarded in such ''fixed'' terms.

She said: ''The whole idea of gender is so fixed. I just want to, like, explode it. I'm not nonbinary, but I feel as much man as I am woman.''

Cara has been dating Ashley Benson for over a year but she admitted they weren't really ''looking for'' a relationship when they first met.

She told the new issue of America's Marie Claire magazine: ''We weren't looking for it. It was really just very authentic and natural.''

While the 27-year-old star speaks openly about gender and sexuality, it hasn't always been a comfortable subject for her.

She said: ''My mom decided to tell me that Father Christmas wasn't real. And in the same conversation, she said, 'By the way, let's talk about the birds and the bees'.

''I was like, 'This timing is terrible.' ''

The model-turned actress used to use her work as an ''escape'' but now she wants to find a better balance between her personal and professional lives.

She said: ''Work to me was such an escape. I don't like using it that way anymore.

''I want to use it as a platform, something where I'm not just running from my problems.''

And Cara relished the chance to do her own stunts in 'Carnival Row'.

She said: If I hadn't done them, I wouldn't have been able to get there emotionally.

''Physicality to me is a very important way of expressing emotions.''