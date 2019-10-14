Cara Delevingne feels like the ''luckiest girl in the world'' because of Ashley Benson.

The 27-year-old model-and-actress is thankful her partner is so supportive of everything she does and couldn't be happier.

She told E! News: ''It's so nice to have someone in my life that supports me so much and loves me. I'm the luckiest girl in the world.''

Cara received the 2019 Girl Up #GirlHero award at an event in Beverly Hills on Sunday (13.10.19) and was proud to be recognised by the organisation - which promotes female leadership in developing countries - for her LGBTQ advocacy work.

She said: ''It's a really big deal to me. Especially since I think Girl Up is such an amazing organisation.''

The 'Carnival Row' star urged those who are struggling with vocalising their identity to ''honour'' themselves, even if it can be ''difficult''.

Asked the advice she'd offer, she said: ''Just knowing that everyone has that same trouble.

''I mean, some people find it easier, but everyone's gone through that kind of second thinking, like 'Am I really? Should I? How do I?'

''It's a really difficult time and place to be in. But at the end of the day, if you love yourself, you need to honour yourself in being able to speak out and being confident in who you are.''

And Cara stressed that identity doesn't have to be ''fixed'' and the most important thing is to be honest.

She added: ''That's the only way you'll ever be able to find your family.

''You know, we all have our family who we're born with, but we all find our family, like our tribe, where we belong. So, the only way you'll do that is by being honest. And even if you don't get it right, even if you find out you identify one way but then you switch to another, it doesn't matter. It's not something that's meant to be fixed. It's fluid.''