Cara Delevingne didn't think Rita Ora needed to apologise for her new track 'Girls' because she did ''nothing wrong'' by opening up about her same-sex experiences.

The 25-year-old model - who is openly bisexual - has defended her friend after LGBT rights activists came forward to slam her for the lyrics: ''Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls'' as they believed it was ''damaging'' for the community.

Speaking to Paper magazine, Cara - who is dating the late Michael Jackson's daughter Paris - said: ''I mean, I love all of those artists, I think it's a really great song. And I don't think there's anything wrong with it. I think it's not fair to point a finger. I love Rita. I think she's a wonderful artist and I always support her in what she does. I don't think it's right to say her experience and her words are wrong.

''If she hadn't ever felt that way and it wasn't true then that would be weird. She's being proud of something and saying it.

''She's being honest about something she may not have been comfortable before. I don't think it's wrong. And people disagreeing with it and being vocal... no one's ever going to fully back one thing that happens.

''There's always going to be a conversation. It's why you make music, or movies, so people can talk about it. That's the point. She didn't need to apologise. She did nothing wrong. She should be able to come forth and say, 'This is the way I did this and I'm going to keep on singing this song because it's a great song.' It came from the right intention and that's what's most important.''

Although Cara doesn't think there is anything wrong with the song, Rita - who worked on the track with Bebe Rexha, Cardi B and Charli XCX - has issued an apology.

The 27-year-old singer said: ''Hello everyone reading this. Girls was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life. I have had romantic relationship with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey.

''I am sorry how I expressed myself in my song has hurt anyone. I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone. Looking forward, I hope that continuing to express myself through my art will empower my fans to feel as proud of themselves as I'm learning to feel about who I am.

''I'm ever thankful to my fans for teaching me to love myself to matter what. I have strived to be a contributor to the LGBTQ+ community throughout my entire career and always will be. Love, Rita. (sic)''