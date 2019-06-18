Cara Delevingne has confirmed she and Ashley Benson have been dating for a year.

The 26-year-old model admitted she and the 29-year-old actress decided to go public with their romance partly because it is around their one-year anniversary, and also to celebrate Pride and to mark 50 years since the Stonewall riots, when members of the gay community rebelled against a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan, New York City, in June 1969.

Asked why now was a good time to go public with their relationship - after a video of the couple kissing appeared on Instagram recently - Cara told E! News: ''I don't know, because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know.

''It's been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?''

Cara also praised Ashley for showing her ''what real love is'', and revealed she nicknames her significant other ''Sprinkles''.

Speaking at the TrevorLIVE Gala - a The Trevor Project bi-annual gala campaigning to end LGBTQ+ youth suicide - as she accepted the Hero Award, Cara said: ''I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are.

''She's one of the people who helped me love myself when I need it most and I really needed it.

''She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles.''

This comes just two months after Cara described her relationship with Ashley as being ''true love'' in an Instagram post slamming an online troll.

She wrote: ''You are f**king disgusting! If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s**t to my face instead (of) pathetically hating through Instagram.

''I genuinely feel sorry for you both, you are clearly not happy with your lives and have far too my time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn't involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy. (sic)''