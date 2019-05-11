Cara Delevingne feels she has a ''duty to help'' other people.

The 26-year-old model-and-actress - who is dating Ashley Benson - is proud she's ''connected'' with a number of young people on social media and helped them through difficult times, though she doesn't feel like she's a ''mentor'' to them.

Asked what she considers her greatest achievement, she said: ''Being able to help people in small or large ways. There's a group of girls and boys who I've been able to connect with on social media; people who've struggled with their sexuality or depression or family members dying or being bullied.

''I've been able to support them through these things and see them come out the other side.

'''I wouldn't say [I'm a] mentor. I like to inspire people, but I let them know I have flaws. If someone comes to me asking for help, I can't say no. I feel it's my job and duty to help.''

And the 'Paper Towns' star is pleased to see ''young and influential'' women working together and supporting one another.

She added: ''I've been able to meet the most inspiring people and work with them, and I feel like we're moving towards this place where young, influential women are working together and supporting themselves.

''Women are pitted against each other, but they raise each other up. We are far more powerful together than alone.''

When it comes to her own life, Cara doesn't regret any of her ''mistakes'' because they have made her the person she is today.

Asked her biggest disappointment, she told Marie Claire magazine: ''I tend to not look at life like that. 'My biggest fear is failure' vibe is something I used to feel and now try to shy away from.

''Any mistakes I've made, have shaped who I am right now. And I'm proud of who I am, so nothing is disappointing... I hate letting other people down, I guess. That sucks.''