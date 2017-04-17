Cara Delevingne believes Rihanna was ''born to act''.

The 24-year-old model has praised the 29-year-old musician for her acting ability and she believes the 'Work' hitmaker was always destined to be in front of the camera because she is ''mesmerising on set''.

Speaking about the brunette beauty and her 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' co-star, the 'Suicide Squad' actress said: ''Rihanna is as mesmerising on set as she is on stage.

''She was born to act.

''There's a rare group of people that just have it, and she has it. What she does is astonishing.''

However, the catwalk icon has revealed she struggles to watch herself in movies because she ''can't connect'' the character with her ''own body''.

She explained: ''Seeing myself in a movie is still something I find hard to accept. IT doesn't sit very easy with me. I can't connect with my own body, watching myself.''

And the blonde-haired beauty has admitted she feels ''very nervous'' and is overwhelmed with apprehension when she has to see herself act.

She added: ''I get very nervous and apprehensive watching myself in movies.''

But Cara believes the unsettling feeling she gets watching herself onscreen is the reason she would rather be behind the camera and direct productions instead.

She said: ''It's probably why I want to go into directing.''

Although the British star has hinted she doesn't feel ready to be let loose on a project of her own any time soon, she is ''learning a lot'' about the creative process by being on set.

Speaking about her future to OK! Magazine, Cara said: ''Hopefully I will one day. I'm still learning, just being on these sets, absorbing the mechanics and technicality, I'm learning a lot.''