Cara Delevingne is determined to make a ''statement'' about love as she hates seeing how horrible people are to one another.
Cara Delevingne is a firm believer in ''love.''
The 27-year-old actress is on a mission to make a ''statement'' about topics that others find uncomfortable because she is shocked by how ''horrible'' people are to one another on this planet and wants them to stop living through a ''fantasy lens.''
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the London screening of her new TV series 'Carnival Row' on Wednesday (28.08.19) night, she said: ''I like to make statements apparently, that's part of who I am.
''But also life is about standing up for something you believe in, and I believe in love and I believe that what we are doing to the world and what we are doing to each other right now on this planet is horrible.
''So to raise, not awareness, but to start having a conversation because the topics in this, people don't want to talk about it because it's so terrible. So even just getting people to go through this fantasy lens into this world and just start talking.''
Cara's determination to make a stand comes just weeks after she reportedly tied the knot with her girlfriend Ashley Benson in an Elvis-themed chapel in Las Vegas.
Cara - who previously dated musician St. Vincent - recently revealed what inspired her to go public with their relationship.
Speaking about the decision, she explained: ''I don't know (why now). Because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened.
''I don't know ... it's been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?''
Prior to their wedding, Cara described her relationship with Ashley, 29, as a representation of ''true love'' after she was mocked by fans online.
In response to a troll on social media, she said: ''If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s**t to my face instead (of) pathetically hating through Instagram.
''I genuinely feel sorry for you both, you are clearly not happy with your lives and have far too my time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn't involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy. (sic)''
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
When there's nowhere left to turn, the bad guys might just turn out to be...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
After setting the scene with vivid characters and some insightful interaction, the plot of this...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
By taking a fictionalised approach to the Meredith Kercher murder case in Italy, filmmaker Michael...