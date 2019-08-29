Cara Delevingne is a firm believer in ''love.''

The 27-year-old actress is on a mission to make a ''statement'' about topics that others find uncomfortable because she is shocked by how ''horrible'' people are to one another on this planet and wants them to stop living through a ''fantasy lens.''

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the London screening of her new TV series 'Carnival Row' on Wednesday (28.08.19) night, she said: ''I like to make statements apparently, that's part of who I am.

''But also life is about standing up for something you believe in, and I believe in love and I believe that what we are doing to the world and what we are doing to each other right now on this planet is horrible.

''So to raise, not awareness, but to start having a conversation because the topics in this, people don't want to talk about it because it's so terrible. So even just getting people to go through this fantasy lens into this world and just start talking.''

Cara's determination to make a stand comes just weeks after she reportedly tied the knot with her girlfriend Ashley Benson in an Elvis-themed chapel in Las Vegas.

Cara - who previously dated musician St. Vincent - recently revealed what inspired her to go public with their relationship.

Speaking about the decision, she explained: ''I don't know (why now). Because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened.

''I don't know ... it's been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?''

Prior to their wedding, Cara described her relationship with Ashley, 29, as a representation of ''true love'' after she was mocked by fans online.

In response to a troll on social media, she said: ''If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s**t to my face instead (of) pathetically hating through Instagram.

''I genuinely feel sorry for you both, you are clearly not happy with your lives and have far too my time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn't involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy. (sic)''