Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom have the ''same social circles.''

The 27-year-old model-and-actress and her 'Carnival Row' co-star may have a 15-year age gap between them but they've been friends for years as they used to hang around with the same people when they both lived in London.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Cara said: ''We're friends from London, we're actors, we just know each other, because we've been around the same social circles. It was just really fun to work [on the show] with someone I really know.

''But then also, to find that professionalism in him - which obviously he has because he's an incredible actor - but just to see his passion for the project which I also had... and just like fall in love with this project and really go for it, it was such a collaborative process. Really, he's brilliant.''

Considering how close they've become since working on the web television series, Cara and her girlfriend Ashley Benson - who she's rumoured to be engaged to - will no doubt receive an invitation to Orlando and Katy Perry's future wedding.

The couple got engaged six months ago, but 34-year-old Katy has said she's in no rush to tie the knot with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star, because she thinks its ''important'' for them to lay a ''beautiful foundation'' before they get married.

She said recently: ''Well, I think we're doing really great and we're really doing the hard work and laying the beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house. I'm saying more figuratively, like emotionally. It's important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step. Because he was married before and It's not the same in your 30s as you know.''