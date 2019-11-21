Cara Delevingne, Lewis Hamilton, Tommy Hilfiger, Sébastien Jondeau, Kate Moss and Takashi Murakami have all designed white shirts in tribute to Karl Lagerfeld.

The famous faces have all created their own take on the simple white shirt and their efforts will go on display at Pitti Uomo in January 2020.

Pitti Uomo is the renowned international event for menswear and men accessories collections and for the launch of new men fashion projects, and the new designs will be displayed alongside the Karl Lagerfeld collections for fall 2020.

Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld, described the label's presence at the Florence trade show as ''our brand experience and showcase''.

The fashion designer and creative director of luxury brand Chanel passed away in February at the age of 85 after battling ill health for several weeks.

In June, the world's biggest names in fashion, including Gigi Hadid, Claudia Schiffer, Valentino Garavani, Ralph Lauren, Stella McCartney and US Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, attended a commemorative ceremony at the Grand Palais - the venue of Karl's Chanel shows since 2005 - to remember the late icon.

The special event featured the work of Chanel, Fendi and the designer's own eponymous-titled brand.

Tilda Swinton, Dame Helen Mirren and Cara Delevingne were among those to pay tribute to Karl at the 'Karl For Ever' event.