Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have got matching tattoos.

The couple - who have been dating since 2018 but only confirmed their relationship to fans in recent months - have taken their romance to the next level by getting each other's initials carved into their flesh.

The pair haven't publicly paraded their new inkings but Ashley, 29, uploaded a photo to her Instagram account at the beginning of the week of her modelling her new collection with eyewear brand Prive Revaux.

In one shot, the blonde beauty could be seen in a low-cut top with her arms stretched up above her head, revealing ''CD'' - thought to stand for Cara Delevingne - etched on the ribs just to the left of her breast.

Cara, on the other hand, has had an ''A'' - thought to represent Ashley - in the same style pressed into her skin in exactly the same position.

It's not known when the women got the tattoos but it's believed they may have been done around the beginning of June as Cara was spotted with the inking at the 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala in New York City last month.

Cara and Ashley first met on the set of the film 'Her Smell' and romance rumours began in August 2018 when they were seen leaving Kylie Jenner's birthday party together.

The speculation was seemingly confirmed when they were photographed kissing at an airport in London a few days later.

It has been reported that Cara is the first woman that Ashley has dated.

Earlier this year, the 26-year-old supermodel described her relationship with Ashley as being ''true love'' after a online troll criticised them.

The 'Suicide Squad' actress reacted with anger to messages written on Instagram when a fan accused Cara of behaving in a ''disrespectful'' way to Ashley and telling the 'Pretty Little Liars' star that she ''deserves better'' in response to a video posted by an Ashley fan account seemingly showing the actress playfully tying up and slapping a friend.

Cara fumed: ''You are f**king disgusting! If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s**t to my face instead (of) pathetically hating through Instagram.

''I genuinely feel sorry for you both, you are clearly not happy with your lives and have far too my time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn't involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy.''