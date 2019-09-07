Caprice feels ''sexy'' now she's older.

The 47-year-old model - who has six-year-old sons Jax and Jett with partner Ty Comfort - admitted her body has changed since she had her kids, one of whom was born to a surrogate, but she's embraced the signs of getting older and is more confident than ever before.

She said: ''When you have a kid, everything changes.

''The cellulite comes on and the weight is much harder to lose.

''I really noticed the difference after I gave birth. I just couldn't get my body back to where it was - and you know what? I really don't care. I've gone past that.

''I feel sexy in myself because I'm a lot more confident now. I was very insecure when I was younger.

''Now if I have wrinkles and cellulite it's because I've earned them.

''Getting older is not doom and gloom, it's actually awesome.''

Though Caprice is slim, she insists it's all down to her diet because she has no time to exercise.

She told Closer magazine: ''I just don't have the time to work out. Before kids, I was obsessed - I had a personal trainer and a tennis coach, I was working out four to five times a week.

''Now I'm lucky if I work out once a week. Running after the kids is kind of exercise in itself.

''And now that I don't get to exercise as much, I really have to watch my diet. I'm not skinny naturally - I eat very healthily and I've always been really disciplined.''

The blonde beauty wishes she'd had kids earlier after struggling to get pregnant.

She said: ''If you're thinking about it, please, don't just think - act. I wish I'd thought about it at 30 rather than 35.''