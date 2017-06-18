Candice Swanepoel wants ''a bunch'' of children.

The Victoria's Secret model - who has six-month-old son Anaca with fiance Hermann Nicoli - tries to leave her future to fate but hopes it involves expanding her family, as well as continuing to enjoy professional success.

She said: ''I don't plan too much into the future. I believe a lot in destiny and that what happens happens - you can try to manifest certain things, but I definitely do want to continue having a great career and building my family as well because I'm really loving that. I definitely want to have a bunch of kids.''

The 28-year-old beauty has a great support network when it comes to motherhood as so many of her model pals had babies just before she did.

She said: ''Lily Aldridge, Doutzen [Kroes] and Behati [Prinsloo] had their babies just before me. It's amazing that so many of us are able to have babies so young because we started our careers so young.''

And Candice is enjoying every second of motherhood.

She gushed: ''It's such a mixture of feelings. It's amazing though - I'm loving motherhood. I loved my pregnancy too, all the different stages.''

The South African star has been open about breastfeeding on her Instagram account but she insists she doesn't want to ''push'' her views on other people.

She told LOOK magazine: ''I would never want to push my views on somebody else, but obviously I'm going to be what I want on my Instagram.

''A friend of mine was breastfeeding at the mall and a security guard told her to leave.

''I just had a moment of wanting to say my views on it and say how natural it is and that no one should be ashamed to do it, in public, wherever.''