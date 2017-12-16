Candice Swanepoel is pregnant with her second child.

The 29-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel has announced that she and her long-term partner Hermann Nicoli - who already have 14-month-old son Anacã together - are expecting another little one together and can't wait to meet their little bundle of joy.

Taking to her Instagram account, the blonde beauty uploaded a photograph of her wearing a green off-the-shoulder dress, which draped over her burgeoning baby bump, and accompanied it with the caption: ''Christmas came early.. (sic).''

It's not yet known how far into her pregnancy Candice is nor what sex the baby is, but it's believed - from the size of her bump - that she's into the second trimester.

The couple's happy news comes just months after Candice admitted that she wants to have a ''bunch of kids'' but would leave her future in the hands of fate.

She said previously: ''I don't plan too much into the future. I believe a lot in destiny and that what happens - you can try to manifest certain things, but I definitely do want to continue having a great career and building my family as well because I'm really loving that. I definitely want to have a bunch of kids.''

And the model certainly has a great support network when it comes to motherhood as so many of her model pals had babies just before she did.

She said: ''Lily Aldridge, Doutzen [Kroes] and Behati [Prinsloo] had their babies just before me. It's amazing that so many of us are able to have babies so young because we started our careers so young.''

And, although Anacã is still very young, it's hardly surprising that she's decided to add to her brood as she has admitted she's enjoying every second of motherhood.

She gushed: ''It's such a mixture of feelings. It's amazing though - I'm loving motherhood. I loved my pregnancy too, all the different stages.''