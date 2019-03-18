Candice Swanepoel has a ''mommy chat'' with her fellow model friends.

The 30-year-old model has Anaca, two, and Ariel, eight months, with her husband Hermann Nicoli, and has said she and her model pals Behati Prinsloo and Lily Aldridge have a group chat where they talk about their children and discuss the best baby products.

She said: ''Behati [Prinsloo], Lily [Aldridge], we all ... have our mommy chat. Like, 'Did you use this product?' It helps.''

Behati is mother to Dusty Rose, two, and Gio, 13 months, whom she has with her husband Adam Levine, whilst Lily has Dixie, six, and newborn son Winston, who was born last month, with her spouse Caleb Followill.

And Candice says she also likes to spend time with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, especially if it means they can get the children together - though their meet-ups don't happen often.

Speaking about Rosie - who has 20-month-old son Jack with Jason Statham - the blonde beauty said: ''She lives [in Los Angeles], and I live in New York. I don't come to L.A. that often and it's really hard to travel with little ones. But yeah, when we are together, we try to get the babies together too.''

Right now, Candice is too busy to make much time for her personal life, including date nights with her 36-year-old spouse.

She said: ''Date nights don't exist. Date night is with my two little men. There will be a time where mama will be out again.''

And when she has the time, the model tries to squeeze in some ''calming'' yoga.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''Yoga is really good ... for me because it also helps with centring myself and calming. New York is a pretty crazy city to be in, so I need that and then I've had this trainer for many years, so sometimes he comes over and I do some weights and other things. But because I've been working out for so many years it like, my body snaps [and] ... reacts pretty quickly.''