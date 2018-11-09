South African model Candice Swanepoel felt ''strong'' as she walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show five months after giving birth.
The 30-year-old veteran Angel - who gave birth to her second son Ariel in late June - walked the runway on Thursday night (08.11.18) at Pier 94 in New York City and joined fellow model Behati Prinsloo, who also made a comeback, after taking two years off to have her two children.
Speaking on her Instagram stories, Candice said: ''I love what @behatiprinsloo said today I'd like to elaborate ... I'm so excited to feel strong again after having my two babies. It's definitely a process feeling 'normal' again. Our bodies become a vessel and it's a mind blowing process making a human being. I'm far from perfect and every mother should give themselves time to recover and not have to focus on what they look like. It's about how you FEEL that is important. You are important (sic)''
Candice wrote the message in response to Behati's post on Instagram about coming back to the prestigious catwalk, and confessed that since having her sons, Anaca, two and Ariel she forgot to ''look after herself''.
The South African beauty added: ''A lot of the time we feel guilty to go do things we used to. We forget to look after ourselves sometimes ... great thing is it's my job to look presentable or I would probably not look in the mirror.
''I can't tell you how proud I am of my body and what it has given me. An amazing career and my two boys. Now I'm ready to put myself out there again and this time doing it for all the mamas out there working and taking care of their babies because we deserve to feel beautiful and powerful and sexy AF!''
