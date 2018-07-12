Candice Swanepoel has defended her post-baby body.

The 29-year-old Victoria's Secret model has just become a mother to her second son, Ariel, and has clapped back at Instagram haters who made fun of her body in a series of candid beach photos.

The star received nasty comments about her tummy but Candice refused to be body shamed.

She wrote on Wednesday (11.07.18): ''This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it ... check yourself. Society can be so cruel to one another. Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days

''I'm not ashamed to show my postpartum tummy. I am proud actually. I carried my son for nine months in there. I think I've earned the right to have a little tummy. Is it because I'm a model? Well, we are normal people too so let me enjoy the beach in peace please.''

Candice is not shy about revealing her body when pregnant, and posted a photo in April completely nude, revealing her huge baby bump.

The star wrote at the time: ''Body blossoming, the path between spiritual and the physical ...aren't women amazing?! #6months (sic)''

The model is also mother to 21-month-old Anaca and posted a heart warming black and white picture of her two sons.

She wrote: ''These are the most precious gifts life has given me. I am a lucky woman to be their mommy, to help guide them through this thing called life........ Now they will always have each other, Anacan & Ariel #brothers. (sic)''