Candace Cameron Bure was taken to hospital after being ''ran over'' by her brother.

The 'Fuller House' actress had been go-karting with her siblings on Thursday (06.12.18) but their fun day out was cut short by a trip to the emergency room following an accident that left the 42-year-old star in pain and covered in cuts and bruises.

She said on Instagram: ''Our fun family day ended in a trip to the emergency room. Go into a go-karting accident when my brother ran me over. I'm waiting to see if I broke my hand or fractured it or what.''

Thankfully, Candace later revealed she had no broken bones.

She revealed on her Instagram story: ''Went go-karting with my brother and two sisters. I've been released now, but was in the ER.

''I think I bruised my shoulder too but I can't tell because I haven't taken my shirt off. They got my rings off and that was one of the most painful things I've ever experienced.

''Clearly I am fine... but got some damage to my hand, but it's not broken, and my shoulder, but it's not broken...

''OK I have nothing broken, we got the X rays back and I'm fine, I'm just really bruised, which is amazing to me. My hand is pretty bad and ugly. I'm honestly shocked there's nothing broken.''

Candace also shared two photos of her swollen and bruised hand, before returning to video with a clip in which her brother, Kirk Cameron, took responsibility for her injuries.

The former 'Growing Pains' star said: ''I'm the culprit. I'm the crazy driver. It was my fault completely. I tried to cut her off and take the lead.''

After she returned home, the 'Make It Or Break It' actress - who has three children with husband Valeri Bure - admitted the adrenalin had worn off and she was feeling very uncomfortable.

She said: ''[That] was one of the most painful things I've ever experienced.

''I look pretty happy in those videos but the pain has set in now. And I'm a little loopy from the drugs.''

Candace finished documenting her day by showing off her bent wedding and engagement rings - which she said she was ''grateful'' hadn't been cut off - and a gleeful message.

She quipped: ''And, as if you even need to ask...I WON.''