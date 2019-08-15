Kelsey and Camille Grammer's former marital home is up for sale for almost $20 million.

The 64-year-old actor and his 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star ex-wife used to live in the 1940's Malibu Hills equestrian estate but put it up for sale in 2012, a year after their acrimonious divorce.

The house was purchased a year after their marriage in 1997 and featured extensively on 'Real Housewives'.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the 13,926-square-foot estate, which is in Malibu's prestigious gated community Serra Retreat, features seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a ballroom and it is now on sale again for $19.95 million.

The large kitchen was designed by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck and includes an indoor-outdoor dining area.

It also features a resort-size swimming pool, two spas, a tennis court, a six-stall stable, a dressage riding ring and various other outbuildings.

Camille and Kelsey have a notoriously acrimonious relationship and last year, the reality TV star lashed out at Kelsey for acting like she ''never existed''.

While Camille insisted she doesn't ''begrudge'' the fact her former spouse has moved on and now has young children with fourth wife Kayte Walsh, she wishes he would recognise the role she played in supporting him during hard times in his life.

Camille - who has daughter Mason, 18, and son Jude, 14, with the former 'Cheers' star - hit out after a fan tweeted an article about Kelsey and wrote: ''I'll never forgive him after what he did to @TheRealCamilleG.''

She wrote: ''I don't begrudge him his happiness. What's unnerving is that fact I was there to help him get through some of his hardships and supported his career and his sobriety.

''I was right by his side and he acts like I never existed that's disappointing. We were together through his success.

''I was there during the writers strike and the cancellation of Back to You. We moved the company to our home in Malibu. I sat at his bedside for 8 days straight while he was in the cardiac intensive care unit in NYC. I read him poetry and helped washed his hair. Now I don't exist (sic)''

The 50-year-old model still feels ''blessed'' for the years they were together, but she regrets the fact she and the actor are not more ''civil'' with one another.

She continued: ''We have two beautiful children from our union and I was blessed to have shared those years of my life with him. We have both moved on. Just wished it ended on a more civil manner.''