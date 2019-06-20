Camille Grammer thinks having her home burn down has brought her family closer together.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star - who is married to David C. Meyer and has children Mason, 17, and Jude, 14, with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer - lost her Malibu abode in the California wildfires in November and though living in a trailer can be ''a little too close for comfort'', the 50-year-old former dancer is looking on the positive side.

While Jude is living with his father, Mason is making the most of her new living quarters.

Speaking on 'After Show' after this week's episode of 'RHOBH', Camille said: ''We are on top of each other, it is a little too close for comfort at times. But my daughter Mason said to me, 'I like being here, I like it.'

''Its tiny, she sleeps in the bottom bunk. She is in a cocoon.

''We are eating dinner together, we are watching TV shows together. [Mason] is spending more time with her step-dad, my husband, and we are all getting along.

''This is quality family time, and this is what we are having now.

''That is a benefit from all this loss, this is something really good that came out of this.''

Camille previously branded the loss of her home - which has now been demolished'' - a ''tragedy'', especially as it happened just weeks after her wedding.

She said: ''I went from one of the best days of my life, to such a tragedy. It's so sad. It's such a tragedy.''

After being told to evacuate and gathering as many of their belongings together as they could, the reality star admitted she and her daughter were convinced they'd lose their abode to the fires.

She said: ''We were standing in the house before we left and Mason said to me, 'Mom, I get this feeling our house isn't going to make it.' And I said, 'Honey, I hope it does, but I have the same feeling.' We just thought, this is it. I had a pit in my stomach.''